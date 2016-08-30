It's been 21 years since the fall of Apartheid, yet a South African school on Monday was accused of racism for allegedly telling black girls to straighten their hair and not wear 'afro' hairstyles.

Pupils at Pretoria High School for Girls have said they were forced to chemically straighten their hair and not have afros that were deemed untidy.

Over the weekend, students donning afro hairstyles and braids held a protest at the school to voice anger against the long-standing rule.

The protests soon erupted with videos and photographs on social media with the hashtag #StopRacismAtPretoriaGirlsHigh trending in the region.

One video, viewed more than 92,000 times on facebook, depict armed policemen and security officials threatening to arrest the protesting learners, many of them in grade 8.

On Monday, Panyaza Lesufi, the minister of education in Gauteng province, visited the government-run school. After talking to senior staff and students, Lesufi called for an investigation into the matter.

"I'm officially appointing an independent investigation body to investigate all the allegations levelled against certain educators, events of the 26 and 27 [August] and all issues that learners felt border on racism and all related matters," Lesufi told reporters on Monday.

The committee will have 21 days to compile a preliminary report.