The discovery of the tomb of Suleiman the Magnificent has raised hopes of bringing more visitors to the small Hungarian town of Szigetvar.

Considered as the greatest ruler of the Ottoman Empire, Suleiman died in early September 1566 during a battle to besiege Szigetvar castle.

Experts confirmed in July that excavations begun two years ago in the struggling town of Szigetvar, close to the Croatian border, had revealed the tomb of the 16th-century ruler.

On Tuesday, the 450th anniversary of the siege will be commemorated by officials from Hungary, Croatia and Turkey among thousands of visitors.

"This town is dying. Young people are leaving or have already left for Germany or London, but Suleiman can bring in jobs, income and tourists," said Dr Norbert Pap, head of the team of researchers who discovered the tomb and is also a geographer and historian at the nearby University of Pecs.

"Szigetvar may be on the ­periphery now but 450 years ago it was on the main street of European history," he added.

Born in 1494, Suleiman, whose reign from 1520 to 1566 was the longest of any sultan, greatly ­expanded the Ottoman Empire, annexing large swaths of the Balkans, the Middle East and North Africa.

Taken ill before his final battle, Suleiman was found dead in his imperial camp, an hour's walk east of the castle, according to contemporary accounts.

While his body was laid to rest in Istanbul, his heart and other internal organs were buried at the site of his death. Later a tomb was built over it.

Around the tomb grew the town of Turbek, the only settlement that the Ottomans built from scratch during their reign in Hungary.