Hungary's opposition Jobbik party called on Prime Minister Viktor Orban to step down on Monday, a day after a referendum on rejecting European Union migrant quotas was declared void due to low voter turnout.

Sunday's referendum produced almost unanimous opposition to European Union quotas on migrants.

Nearly 98 percent of those who took part backed the government's call to reject the plan.

However, the vote was rendered invalid as the turnout fell well short of a 50 percent threshold.

Jobbik Chairman Gabor Vona said Orban has weakened Hungary's status in Europe with the void referendum which he describes as a fiasco that offered a "trump card" to the European Union.

"Since yesterday you (Orban) have become a failed politician... You will not be taken seriously by Brussels bureaucrats," Vona said in parliament on Monday.

You need to resign, like David Cameron did, as is the norm in European politics.

"Brussels will ruthlessly exploit your irresponsibility and mistake," he added.

The referendum has been seen as an attempt by Orban to revolt against the centralization of EU power.

Orban, a right-wing populist, has challenged against the EU's refugee policy, leading resistance to the stance taken by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has said EU states have an obligation to share the burden of taking in refugees.

He argued that allowing the influx of larger numbers of Muslim migrants into Europe threatens Hungary and Europe's Christian identity and culture.