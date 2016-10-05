The International Court of Justice, also known as the World Court, ruled against three nuclear disarmament cases brought forward by the Marshall Islands on Wednesday against India, Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

After World War II, the waters around the Marshall Islands had been used as a site to conduct atomic-bomb tests. Experiments in the Bikini and Enewetak atolls particularly between 1946 and 1958 caused mass devastation in the area.

One witness, former Marshall Islands foreign minister Tony deBrum, in a court hearing in March said that he saw some of his country's islands "vaporised" by a US atomic-bomb test when he was 9-years-old.

The case had originally been filed in 2014 against nine openly or presumed nuclear powers - the US, Russia, Britain, France, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea - but the cases against all but three were thrown out before they got to the preliminary stage of proceedings.

It argued that the nations were dodging restrictions on nuclear arms laid out by the 1970 Treaty on the Nonproliferation of Nuclear Weapons by developing a new generation of "tactical" nuclear weapons.