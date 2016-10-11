CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Muslims around the world observe Ashura
Ashura is a day of remembrance Muslims around the world commemorate with various traditions, ceremonies and dishes.
Muslims around the world observe Ashura
Turks make a pudding to celebrate Ashura, known as Noah's pudding. It is made of a mixture consisting of grains, dried fruits and nuts, sweetened with sugar and fruit juices and cooked together in one pot. Istanbul, Turkey, October 10. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 11, 2016

Muslims around the world are celebrating Ashura, the tenth day of Muharram, which is the first month of the Islamic calendar.

The word Ashura literally translates to "10", indicating the date of the holiday.

Some Shia Muslims observe the day to mourn the death of Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad's grandson, at the Battle of Karbala on Muharram 10, about 1,400 years ago.

In the Battle of Karbala, a small group led by Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad and the son of his companion Ali, was defeated and murdered by an army sent by Yazid I, the second leader of the Umayyad Dynasty - the first Muslim dynasty.

Sunni Muslims observe Ashura to commemorate three events: The day Noah was said to have left the Ark, the day Moses and his people were saved from the Pharaoh and the arrival of the Prophet Muhammad's migration from Mecca to Medina in AD 622.

Muslims voluntarily fast from sunrise to sunset on the day of Ashura, following the example of the Prophet Muhammad.

Recommended
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Dirty money: Chicago Architecture Biennial boycotted for questionable funding
By Melis Alemdar
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet