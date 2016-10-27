Puan, a Sumatran orangutan at the Perth Zoo in Australia, has been awarded a Guinness World Record for being the oldest living orangutan in the world after turning 60.

Puan exceeded the usual life expectancy of Sumatran orangutans who rarely live past the age of 50, said Zoo spokeswoman Danielle Henry.

"Due to the care she receives here and the veterinary and keeper care she's obviously well surpassed that life expectancy."

Sultan Johore of Malaysia gifted the orangutan to the zoo in 1968 in exchange for some Australian native animals.