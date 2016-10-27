POLITICS
60-year-old Puan, a Sumatran orangutan who lives in an Australian zoo, was awarded a Guinness World Record for being the oldest living orangutan in the world.
Puan was gifted to the Perth Zoo in 1968 by the Sultan of Johore of Malaysia who received some native Australian animals in return. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 27, 2016

Puan, a Sumatran orangutan at the Perth Zoo in Australia, has been awarded a Guinness World Record for being the oldest living orangutan in the world after turning 60.

Puan exceeded the usual life expectancy of Sumatran orangutans who rarely live past the age of 50, said Zoo spokeswoman Danielle Henry.

"Due to the care she receives here and the veterinary and keeper care she's obviously well surpassed that life expectancy."

Sultan Johore of Malaysia gifted the orangutan to the zoo in 1968 in exchange for some Australian native animals.

The ape celebrated her birthday with cake and a breakfast in her birthplace in Malaysia.

"She likes to get her own way. If she's waiting for her breakfast and doesn't think it's coming fast she will stamp her foot. Today, I think she was quite unimpressed with all the fanfare," Henry said.

"She demands a lot of respect. She deserves a lot of respect, she's not someone who'll show you outwardly that she's particularly interested in you," she added.

Sumatran orangutans are critically endangered animals with approximately 7,300 left in the wild.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
