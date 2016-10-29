The Republic of Turkey will mark its 93rd anniversary of the day the republic was formed with celebrations planned across the country.

Each year, Turkey marks Republic Day on October 29, a commemoration of the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey.

The first proclamation of the republic was officially declared by its founder and first president Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in 1923.

On that day, the new name of the nation and its status as a republic was declared.

After the declaration and a vote in Turkey's Grand National Assembly, Ataturk was unanimously elected as new republic's first president.

Celebrations

Crowds in the capital Ankara, Istanbul, Izmir and as well as rest of Turkey are expected to take to the streets after Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu announced the ban on public gatherings, due to the ongoing state of emergency, would not affect Republic Day celebrations.

"Citizens who want to visit Anıtkabir can do so on November 10," Soylu told reporters.