French President Francois Hollande said on Saturday he had spoken with British Prime Minister Theresa May to convey the message that Britain should take its share of responsibility for minors from the "Jungle" refugee camp of Calais.

Tension arose this week between the two countries over who will take care of young refugees after bulldozers demolished the camp that had been home to over 6,000 refugees hoping to cross the Channel to Britain.

Hollande said 5,000 people had been evacuated from Calais and that there were 1,500 unaccompanied minors left, who would be transferred swiftly to other reception centres.

"I talked yesterday with the British prime minister, as French Interior Minister)Bernard Cazeneuve did with his British counterpart, so that the British can go to those centres with those minors and take their share of responsibility to welcome them in Britain," Hollande said.

The issue is sensitive in both countries and the head of France's Ofpra refugee agency, Pascal Brice, said on Friday: "We've done Britain's work in tending to the adults."