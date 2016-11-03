The spark that started it all

Libya's first civil war began in 2011 with an arrest. Decades-long frustration came to a head when Fethi Tarbel, a prominent human rights lawyer and former political prisoner was taken into government custody. Inspired by uprisings in Egypt and Tunisia, protesters took to the streets of the eastern city of Benghazi, to demonstrate against the arrest and to demand an end to 42 long-years under Muammar Gaddafi's autocratic rule. The government responded with deadly force, resulting in a series of battles. This culminated with the fall of the North African nation's capital Tripoli to armed rebels and Gaddafi fled to his home city of Sirte.

The end of an era

The Benghazi attacks

Many of the rebel groups and militias that fought against Gaddafi's forces refused to disband, leading to a climate of tension and instability. Civil society figures — activists, lawyers, teachers — who were trying to build a new political system in Benghazi faced an assassination campaign, as did security forces. Things came to a head on September 11 2012 when a group calling itself Ansar al-Sharia orchestrated two coordinated attacks on the US diplomatic compound and a nearby CIA building, both in Benghazi. John Christopher Stevens, the US Ambassador at the time, and three others died. The result was a near all out war against the militias.Ansar al-Sharia orchestrated two coordinated attacks on the US diplomatic compound and a nearby CIA building, both in Benghazi. John Christopher Stevens, the US Ambassador at the time, and three others died. The result was a near all out war against the militias.

Contested elections

Libya's first post-Gaddafi parliamentary elections were supposed to mark a milestone in the nation's path to stability. Instead, Libya was fractured further, after liberal and nationalist politicians won a majority of the seats. The elections themselves only attracted a small percentage of the nation's voters, as fear of attacks caused many people to stay at home on election day. Many citizens complained about the insecurity they felt, as they claimed the international community deserted them after Gaddafi's fall. US President Barack Obama even later admitted that the biggest mistake of his presidency was not planning for a post-Gaddafi era in Libya. "[Worst mistake was] probably failing to plan for the day after what I think was the right thing to do in intervening in Libya". Obama told the American broadcaster Fox News in April 2016.

The second civil war begins

A liquid economy in turmoil