Muhammet Fatih Safiturk, the governor of Mardin's Derik district, died early on Friday from wounds sustained in a PKK terror attack on his office in the southeastern Mardin province a day earlier.

He had recently been appointed as the district's mayor after the previous mayor was detained to face charges of having links with PKK.

The ex-mayor was detained along with a number of other members from the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), including its co-leaders. They had refused to testify in court after being summoned.

Safiturk, the father of two children, succumbed to his wounds in the Ersin Arslan State Hospital in the nearby Gaziantep province, Gaziantep Governor Ali Yerlikaya said.

Three people, including Safiturk, were wounded in Thursday's attack.