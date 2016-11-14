ISTANBUL, Turkey - "Let's talk about something interesting."

The voice on the screen is coming from a man standing outside and holding a camera. He tilts his head towards the viewer and in a conspiratorial tone says, "Let's talk about women."

This is how Zeyno Pekunlu's "How to properly touch a girl without creeping her out," begins, before launching into a 20-minute long instruction manual on how men should bait women. The men in these videos are self-proclaimed pick-up artists — men who teach other men tricks on how to woo a woman under a misogyny-laden theme.

Pekunlu's satirical video, "How to properly touch a girl without creeping her out," brings together an absurdist compilation of clips from Youtube videos. The original videos answer questions like "What do women want," and "How to get a woman." Most of the men in these videos hail from Western countries, and claim that they have years of success trying out their seduction tactics.

Let's talk about Pekunlu.

Pekunlu is a Turkish-born artist who lends her voice to the feminist community through her work. Her images, moving or still, not only centre around the women's equality moment, but around the way information is communicated and understood. This is shown diligently in one of her more well-known works "Everything I know," a project that involved her charting everything that she learnt over a period of four months.

A good deal of the work that she does takes place in her home, a breezy, brightly lit apartment in the thick of Istanbul. She is tall and thin, her demeanour is composed and quiet but there is an air of authority in the way she sits, smoking a cigarette as she talks.

The artist began exploring melding social commentary and art when she was young. Her appetite for social change was fuelled by a furious debate and conversation with like-minded individuals that started when she was in high school. Everything that followed in university and afterwards, when she became an artist, was spent honing that passion.

It is hardly surprising that Pekunlu got involved in art and social commentary. She grew up in a family of free-thinking academics who encouraged her to challenge the status quo and view the world through equality and justice-tinted glasses.

"I come from a political family and from a high school with liberal students," she says as she sits in her study brimming with Turkish books on civil movements.

The family and society that Pekunlu grew up in is one where national and international events fostered social consciousness and sparked sensitivity.

"How to properly touch a girl so you don't creep her out" stars a number of self-proclaimed "experts," all who bandy about misogynistic rhetoric such as telling male viewers that "you are too good for her, she is nothing in comparison to you," and "women are like a bar of soap." Pekunlu picks on different threads in this video, however. "How to properly touch a girl so you don't creep her out" is not a reaction to the videos themselves but is laid out in a way that allows the viewer react. She describes the rhetoric in the video as being pitiful.