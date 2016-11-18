Life in towns and villages captured by Daesh during its blitzkrieg-like advance across Iraq and Syria could be described as hell. But one word alone cannot describe the reality of the situation.

During its two-year hold over Mosul and neighbouring areas, Daesh not only slit throats and shed innocent blood, but also imposed the staunch lifestyle that is in line with its warped ideology.

Newly liberated victims are now finding the courage to speak about their treatment under Daesh and their stories are gruesome.

Daesh, Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) or "Dowla," as it is commonly referred to by locals, is a terrorist group which originated in Iraq that rebelled against the US-led invasion of the country in 2003. The group rose to prominence after it proclaimed itself a so-called Islamic caliphate in 2014 by its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, from a mosque in Iraq.

It is recognised as a terrorist group by the United Nations and many individual countries after engaging in extreme human rights abuses, war crimes and ethnic cleansing on a historic scale.

A major operation by Iraqi forces, Kurdish peshmerga fighters and Popular Mobilisation Forces backed by an international coalition, was launched on October 17, after the Iraqi government resolved to regain control and restore its writ in the city.

People who have been liberated by these forces, as well as those who can still manage to communicate while under Daesh rule, are sharing harrowing accounts of their pain and suffering:

These are a few stories curated from freelance journalist Campbell MacDiarmid and Reuters field reporters who are reporting from Mosul.

Hammam al-Alil, South of Mosul

Peering out from behind his bedroom window, 29-year-old Riyad Ahmed watched as Daesh dragged civilians into a makeshift jail across the street from his home.

They would be taken out and executed in the middle of the night.

Ahmed remembers hearing the cries of anguish as he hid with his neighbours.

"The devil himself would be astounded by Daesh's methods of torture. It is beyond imagination."

Ahmed saw six people, including his own father, executed in his neighbourhood street.

Before the advancement of Iraqi troops, Daesh used the town's agricultural college as a "killing field for hundreds of people," Ahmed told Kalin.

"They would torture them inside and then take them out of the neighbourhood, and either shoot them or slit their throats."

Iraqi forces say it discovered the decapitated corpses of at least 100 civilians.

"We have been living in hell, like zombies," said Ahmed.

Just before being liberated last week, residents had packed into homes with nearly 100 other people for days to avoid being forced to flee to Mosul as Daesh retreated.

"They didn't know we were here. We didn't make a sound. No lights, no speaking at all," Ahmed said.

"If the [Iraqi] forces had come just a few days later, we would be in Mosul now. Daesh wanted to take us to be used as human shields."

Tariq, an engineering student, said he had barricaded himself for four days inside his home with dozens of neighbours until Daesh fled the town.

At one point, Daesh gunmen put on army uniforms and managed to trick a few families into believing they were part of the Iraqi forces.

When the civilians went out to greet them, Tariq said, some were taken to be used as human shields, while the others were executed.

"Even a one-year-old baby, they put a bullet in his head."

Qayyarah, south of Mosul

Around 65 km (40 miles) south of Mosul lies the town of Qayyarah, which is well-known for its oil fields. Two months ago, Daesh set ablaze many of these oil fields as they fled towards the city.

Today, these fields continue to burn.

Just before being liberated, civilians who managed to flee arrived at an Iraqi forces checkpoint outside the town. The few who were able spoke about the treacherous way of life under Daesh.

Rayan Khidayer told MacDiarmid, "I was flogged with chains for two-and-a-half days," showing the wounds on his legs. "They said I was helping the Iraqi forces."

Wisem Mohamed, who fled his village of Mounireh with his brothers and faced repeated detention and torture, said "It was miserable and pitiful."

"Hell," his brother said. "We've come from hell to this."

Mahmoud Ussein told MacDiarmid a similar tale, "Daesh told us that there would be fighting in our village and they would take us to the town of Hamam to protect us. This was a lie. They want to use us as human shields there so the forces won't attack them."