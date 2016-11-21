Tunisians are finally confronting the darker side of their recent history; a legacy of state torture, killing, and forced disappearances. Victims and witnesses of gross human rights violations stood in the first-ever public hearings held on November 17 and 18 to testify to the wrongdoings of past governments. The historic proceedings were broadcast live on Tunisian television and radios.

Sami Brahem, a political prisoner who was arrested in 1991 for his activism on campus, was one of the first victims to speak at the public hearing organised by the Truth and Dignity Commission.

"What happened in the Tunisian prisons in that period is beyond belief; surreal things, you can expect anything to happen," he said in an emotional testimony about the torture he experienced during his eight-year sentence.

He compared Tunisian prisons during the years of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali's authoritarian rule to the kind of abuse experienced by Iraqi prisoners in the US military-controlled Abu Ghraib Prison in Iraq.

In a soft-spoken voice, Brahem recounted before the hushed room how the dreams of change and democracy of young students in the early 1990s vanished in the darkness of prisons cells where systematic torture was customary. He was burned with cigarettes, stripped naked, suspended in roast chicken position, flogged, beaten, urinated on and sexually harassed.

"The recurrent torture can only lead to losing (one's) mind or becoming mentally unstable," he said. "Many unfortunately did not survive it."

Tunisia was a police state with little freedom of expression for decades, until a popular uprising forced Ben Ali to step down in January 2011.

The hearings were organised by the Truth and Dignity Commission (IVD by its French acronym), a body established in 2013 by the Transitional Justice Law as a key part of the country's wider democratic transition. Based on similar bodies established in countries struggling to move beyond the trauma of massive state abuses such as post-apartheid South Africa, it is intended firstly as a tool to achieve healing and reconciliation. It is the first such project to exist in the Arab world, with the exception of a less extensive commission in Morocco.

The Truth commission was charged with reviewing cases of past human rights abuses and financial corruption, investigating nearly 60 years of humanitarian violations dating back from the mid-50s to 2013, the year of its establishment. The commission has since received more than 62,000 complaints from victims. Before that, it conducted more than 11,000 secret hearings.

The victims and witness spoke in front of the commission members and an audience of high-profile politicians and diplomats, rights activists, survivors of abuse, and representatives of other Truth commissions around the world.

Confronting the past can be painful, as could be clearly seen in the initial hearings.

"Why? I want to know why?" Brahem kept asking his torturers during his one-hour testimony, still grappling with the extent of injustice and abuse he and his fellow prisoners had endured during Ben Ali's rule. Two of his friends died under torture. The naked body of one of them was then thrown on the street, in an attempt to make it look like an accident.

Brahem, now a well-known academic researcher, managed to establish his life after his release from prison. For many other torture victims, like Basma Albali, their horrific treatment during their time in prison destroyed their lives.

"(I) dreamt of marrying like all women did; I didn't live like the other girls," Albali said in an emotional speech, referring to how her verdict affected her life. "I was dreaming of having a baby, but I haven't because I didn't live like the others. I was destroyed. When can I dream? Now? I can't dream anymore."

Soon after Ben Ali won the 1989 election, he launched a crackdown on religious conservatives and political dissents, leading to a sweeping wave of arrests. Basma's political affiliation and social activism with the conservative Ennahda party, a major political rival to the governing Democratic Constitutional Rally (RCD), was known to security forces. That led to her arrest and torture in 1991.

The first hearings were held in Elissa Club in the wealthy northern suburbs of Tunis. The club was once owned by Ben Ali's notorious wife, Leila Trabelsi, and used exclusively by her and her friends.

Sihem Ben Sedrine, president of IVD, spoke about the symbolism of the location in a press conference on November 14.

"Elisa Club is a nice place in a very beautiful area but it was not used beautifully in the past, it was a symbol of corruption and tyranny," she said, explaining the choice of an exclusive club of the former Tunisian First Lady's infamous in-laws.

"We want to show that society has restored its public sphere," she added.

Although the frequent use of torture in custody was known to most Tunisians, the extent of abuse and techniques used by the tormentors to extract information or simply for revenge shocked many. Details of pervasive sexual violence, psychological violence, rape, suspension, and techniques of tortures from which many have died moved the audience and commission members to tears.