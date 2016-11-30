In the weeks before Donald Trump became the president-elect of the United States, Katie Stulce's gun shop was doing brisk business.

Stulce, 43, said her Houston, Texas store was so crowded with customers that she barely had time to eat.

"We couldn't catch our breath."

"Our priority list were keeping up with paperwork and getting the product out," Stulce said of the pre-election sales boom.

At the time, the two presidential candidates were actively pitching their competing gun policies. With no certainty as to who the winner would be, both Trump and his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton's rhetoric stoked fear among firearm enthusiasts.

Clinton stood for banning high-calibre assault weapons and devoting more resources to mental health access to resolve gun violence, a fairly standard Democratic policy.

And Trump's history with gun policy is complicated.

Three years before launching himself as a presidential candidate, he praised President Barack Obama for passionately speaking in support of gun control following the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting in Connecticut that killed 20 children.

But once he joined the race for the White House in July 2016, he became a sudden advocate for gun rights.

Surge in gun business

By August 2016, gun manufacturers carried out some two millions background checks of aspiring gun buyers. And the stock prices of leading players like Smith & Wesson surged by three percent.

The common perception among the people who favour private ownership of guns was that a Clinton presidency would lead to the ban of firearm sales across the country. Sales show tens of thousands of people stocked up as a result.

Soon after Trump's victory, however, gun sales dropped to record lows.

A week after the elections, Smith & Wesson's shares were down by 15 percent. Its rival, Sturm Ruger's, took a 17 percent dive.

Traditionally, the firearms industry — an $11.7 billion market — has almost always taken a hit whenever a gun-friendly president entered the White House. But this time, analysts told TRT World gun sales will likely remain steady in the coming years, as the Obama years will be remembered as the era when the notion of only-old-white-men-love-guns was disrupted.

"Now you see high school level shooting clubs that didn't exist before and that have become a big thing as well," Christopher Krueger, a US based gun industry analyst at Lake Street Capital Markets LLC, told TRT World.

"These underlying trends are positive for the business."

There are several other factors that will help the gun industry make profits. For instance, the appointment of the Supreme Court justice. Despite a year-long push, Obama has failed to place his nominee into the Supreme Court. This leaves the selection of Justice Antonin Scalia's replacement to Trump. The president-elect has pledged to nominate a pro-gun lawmaker.

Gun rights lobbyists also want the president-elect to speed up on pending bills in Congress that are framed to ease firearm restrictions.

Even though there have been 1,000 mass shootings in the US in the last ten years, and Obama made several attempts to restrict domestic arms sales, the gun lobby ramped up their efforts to popularise guns in society.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigations, 5.5 million guns were produced in America in 2010, and within two years the figure crossed the 11 million mark.

The stockpiling led to an ammo shortage: In 2013, Wal-Mart, known for selling cheap bullets, implemented a three box per day quota on its customers.

Getting them while they're young

The National Rifle Association (NRA), the most powerful gun lobby in the United States, played a significant role in countering anti-gun activism and in reshaping public perceptions of firearms.

In 2014, they produced a reality TV series featuring young men and women of different races and ethnicities as "responsible gun owners." It was sponsored by Smith & Wesson.

A season titled:Love at First Shot, featured two blonde 20-somethings sporting tactical sunglasses and brandishing pistols.

As the women finish their first shooting match, an instructor asks one what she would focus on in the coming days.

"I think the mental aspect of it. Especially after the first course it was easy to get frustrated, down on yourself, so pacing yourself and staying in it is really important," the woman responded.

Manufacturers are redesigning weapons to suit women and teenagers. Companies like Chipmunk Rifles are producing guns for children.