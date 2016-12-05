1. Why is oil so crucial to Saudi Arabia?

The discovery of oil in Saudi Arabia in the 1930s transformed the country. It helped to lift millions of people, many of whom were nomads, traders and subsistence farmers, out of poverty.

2. Why does Saudi Arabia's dependence on oil spell trouble for its economy?

With the world's second-largest proven reserves, 90 percent of Saudi Arabia's government revenues are derived from oil, despite efforts in recent years to diversify. This means volatility in the price of oil can play havoc with its coffers.

Taking a longer view, fossil fuels may no longer be a reliable way to ensure economic growth — renewable sources of energy might be the answer. So it makes sense for Saudi Arabia to move away from oil.

3. What's happened to oil prices over the past two years?

The price of crude has fluctuated wildly in the last two years. From a high of more than $100 a barrel in mid-2014, the price of oil plunged to a low of $29 by January 2016.

It's now recovered slightly to around the $55 mark.

On November 30, OPEC, the oil cartel of which Saudi is a dominant member, agreed to the first global oil production cut since 2008. The Saudi government is now trying to boost oil prices and revenues to bridge a large budget shortfall.

4. What was the immediate impact of the oil price crash in Saudi?

The steep drop in oil revenues resulted in a record budget deficit of $98 billion in 2015, the equivalent of 15 percent of its GDP. As a result, foreign workers who make up a third of the Saudi population were among the first to feel the brunt. Many were not paid; some found it hard to even feed themselves.

The government also brought in belt-tightening measures such as banning ministries from making official purchases of cars and furniture.

And it cut ministers' pay by 20 percent, slashing bonuses for private sector employees and reducing travel budgets. Some major infrastructure projects, such as oilfield expansion and investments in high speed rail, were reportedly halted.

5. Why is the price of oil so crucial for Saudi citizens?

The nub of the Kingdom's challenge is that 70 percent of its citizens are employed in the public sector or in various government-linked entities that offer generous salaries and benefits.

But with a record budget deficit, it has become difficult for the government to maintain that same level of spending.

The country'smiddle class has struggled with rising inflation and is being squeezed. And the gap between the rich and the poor has widened significantly over the past decade or so.

6. Why did the price of oil plunge?

In November 2014, the Saudis decided to abandon a decades-old strategy of controlling crude prices. By pumping record levels of oil, they let prices fall, making it harder for other producers such as US shale companies to explore, drill and produce.

Their new aim was to maintain their dominant globalmarket share. And with worldwide demand for oil already weak, their strategy worked. In fact, it worked too well.