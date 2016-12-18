Followers of one of the world's oldest religions are returning to their most holy site, the Lalesh Temple in Nineveh Valley in northern Iraq. They believe it is where creation began.

Yazidism calls for worshippers to make the pilgrimage once a year, after a three day fast. The minority religious group's practices go back 7,000 years to the beginning of settled agricultural civilisation in the region.

"We worship God," said Yazidi spiritual leader Baba Chawesh. "Killing is forbidden in our religion."