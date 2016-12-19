TUNIS - Tunisians woke up on Thursday to news of what appears to be a politically motivated assassination, in the normally sleepy town of Sfax. An aviation engineer and drone expert had been shot dead at the wheel of his car outside his home. The engineer's body was riddled with about twenty bullets. The Palestinian group Hamas says the Tunisian national was the head of their little-known drone development programme.

The murder of Mohamed Zouari rocked Sfax, a commercial coastal town that lies 270 kilometres southeast of Tunis.

Al Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian group Hamas, then announced in a statement released on Saturday that the 49-year-old engineer had been one of its commanders, and that he had joined the group ten years ago. He had provided support to the group in the 2014 Israeli war in Gaza, according to the statement.

It was during the 2014 war that Hamas was first reported to use drones. The Israeli military announced in July 2014 that they had shot down a Hamas drone near the coastal city of Ashdod, which lies 6,000 kilometres north of Gaza. Hamas also released a video of what it said was footage of Israel obtained through its surveillance drones. And visuals of Gaza were also taken from its Iranian-made Ababil A1B armed drones.

Al Qassam accuses Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency, of being behind the assassination of Zouari. The Tunisian government announced on Sunday that "foreigners" were involved in the shooting. Their nationalities have so far not been publicised.

"The Zionist enemy unsuccessfully tried by assassinating you commander, to stop the ambitious development project in the capability of Qassam Brigades in the field of unmanned aircraft."

There has been no comment on the allegations from Israeli officials. The execution of Zouari, however, joins a long list of suspected Israeli assassinations abroad.

This is not the first time figures linked to the Palestinian cause have been killed on Tunisian soil. But it is the first such case to come to public attention in nearly three decades. The Palestinian Liberation Organisation was headquartered in Tunis after Israel's 1982 invasion of Lebanon. In 1985, Israeli jets bombed the PLO's headquarters in the Hammam al-Shatt suburb of Tunis, killing more than 50 Tunisian bystanders and Palestinian PLO members and injuring more than 100. The attack, known as Operation Wooden Leg, was condemned in a UN Security Council resolution.

Khalil al Wazir(also known as Abu-Jihad), the movement's deputy leader, was assassinated in his home in Tunis in 1988. An Israeli commander claimed responsibility for his death in 2012, nearly 24 years after the assassination.