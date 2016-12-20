TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Car tunnel linking Europe to Asia will ease traffic in Istanbul
The first road tunnel under the Bosphorus in Turkey's biggest city will significantly reduce travel time between Istanbul's Asian and European sides.
Car tunnel linking Europe to Asia will ease traffic in Istanbul
The Euroasia Tunnel is an engineering feat that will connect Europe and Asia in Istanbul. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 20, 2016

The first car tunnel between Europe and Asia was opened on Tuesday by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, linking the two sides of Turkey's largest city underneath the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is the only city that straddles the two continents in this way.

The Eurasian Tunnel will reduce driving time for the route from up to 2 hours down to 15 minutes. The tunnel is 14.6 km (9 miles) long, including 5.4 km (3.3 miles) that runs under the strait.

It cost $1.3 billion (1.15 billion euro) and has taken five years to construct.

Recommended

TRT World's Jon Brain reports from the opening ceremony.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye