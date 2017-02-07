It has been 25 years since 12 members of the European Community signed the Maastricht Treaty in Maastricht, Netherlands on February 7, 1992, paving the way for today's European Union and the Euro currency.

The agreement was part of a post-World War II dream in much of Europe to unite the continent and end the possibility of another devastating war.

Today, the EU has 28 member states, a population of about half a billion and an internal market that makes up a fifth of global GDP.

But the union is also facing its biggest challenges since inception.