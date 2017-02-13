People who live near the tallest dam in the United States have been ordered to leave their homes. The evacuation is being carried out because a crucial spillway is in danger of collapsing.

The Oroville Dam lies upstream from the city of Oroville in Northern California. Nearly 200,000 people in Marysville, Yuba, Butte and Sutter counties were told to leave on Sunday after authorities said the dam could unleash floodwaters along the Feather River, which runs through the area.

"Immediate evacuation from the low levels of Oroville and areas downstream is ordered," the Butte County sheriff said in a statement posted on social media.

The state water resources department said crews using helicopters would drop rocks to fill a huge gouge, and authorities were releasing water to lower the lake's level after weeks of heavy rains in the drought-plagued state.

Local authorities have said the situation remains unpredictable.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood has more.

"Right call"

Butte County Sheriff Korey Honea said at an earlier news briefing that experts assert the hole forming in the spillway could compromise the structure. Rather than risk thousands of lives, the decision was made to order evacuations.