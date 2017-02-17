Syrian regime and opposition representatives failed to reach a breakthrough during Thursday's talks in Kazakhstan, even as key power brokers Turkey, Russia and Iran sought to shore up a shaky ceasefire, delegates to the peace talks said.

The meeting was the second time key players Ankara, Moscow and Tehran have brought the warring sides to the Kazakh capital Astana. The talks come ahead of a new round of UN-led negotiations, scheduled to open on February 23 in Geneva.

The Syrian regime delegation and opposition representatives did not hold one-to-one talks in Astana, and no joint statement was agreed on after a final 40-minute meeting involving all the parties.

Turkey, which supports the opposition, and regime supporters Russia and Iran agreed to set up a joint monitoring group to police the fragile six-week ceasefire in Syria, brokered by Turkey and Russia in December.

Russia's role in Syria has grown since it threw its military weight behind regime leader, Bashar al Assad. Moscow's intervention stalemated the six-year conflict. But the Russian delegation says it remains optimistic of forward movement.

"The question of observing the ceasefire is being solved and we are hopeful to solve political questions too," Russian mediator Alexander Lavrentiev said on Thursday.

Prisoner swap

Lead opposition negotiator Mohammad Alloush said that the meeting "didn't achieve anything practical" but indicated that Moscow had made several pledges.

Russia promised to stop shelling opposition areas and to help push for the release of political prisoners, according to Alloush.

Alloush also said the issue of a prisoner swap with the Syrian regime was raised and that separate talks in Turkey's capital Ankara would follow up on the issue.

Syrian regime officials said they are prepared to swap prisoners for people "kidnapped by terrorist groups."

Prosecution for war crimes

"The Astana meeting has paved the way for the next Geneva conference," lead Syrian regime delegate Bashar al Jaafari said, blaming Turkey and opposition it backs for the failure of the talks to produce a final statement on Thursday.

The opposition continues to object to Iran's military participation in Syria, Alloush said, adding that the issue was hampering progress in the talks with the Syrian regime.

Iranian deputy foreign minister Hossein Jaberi Ansari said that the sides were at "the beginning of a difficult road."

Ansari, who led his country's delegation, said the sides would meet again in "less than a month" in either Astana, Moscow, Tehran or Ankara.

In Damascus, Assad on Thursday in an interview with French media showed no sign he was ready for concessions.

He said his goal was to retake "every inch of Syrian territory." Such was the "duty of any government," the regime leader said.

Meanwhile a new body is being set up at the UN in Geneva to prepare prosecutions of war crimes committed in Syria, UN officials and diplomats said on Thursday.

The General Assembly voted to establish the mechanism in December last year and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is due to name a judge or prosecutor as its head this month.

"We expect to start very, very shortly with just a handful of people," a UN human rights official told Reuters.