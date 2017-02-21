POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Free runner Jason Paul pushes limits in China's Ice City
In an attempt to "take free running to the next level," Paul took on the icy tracks of the winter wonderland at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival.
Free runner Jason Paul pushes limits in China's Ice City
German athlete Jason Paul who started his free running at 14 has turned his journey to &quot;Freeze running&quot; in China's Ice City. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 21, 2017

German athlete Jason Paul has taken his sport beyond its urban terrain as he put his free running skills to icy winter tracks in China's 33rd edition of the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival.

A video released by Red Bull Media House shows the free runner vaulting, climbing, and performing a variety of acrobatic stunts, bouncing off obstacles on his path as he runs along cathedrals and bridges made of ice.

In an attempt to "take free running to the next level," Paul challenged the icy tracks of the winter wonderland at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival.

"What an epic playground for free runners. I was overwhelmed when I entered the ice city for the first time after months of preparation," Paul said.

Recommended

I managed to invent new moves that would not be possible anywhere else than in the ice city. I found a new facet of my sport at Harbin.

The festival that opened on January 5 features palaces and sculptures carved in ice and snow by 10,000 sculptors and artists.

It will welcome visitors until February 25.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast