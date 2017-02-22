TÜRKİYE
Trial begins in murder of Turkish soldier Omer Halisdemir
Sergeant Halisdemir was deployed to the Special Forces Command where he was shot dead defending the base on the night of July 15, 2016.
Protestors outside a courthouse where soldiers are on trial for taking part in the July 15, 2016 attempted coup in Turkey. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 22, 2017

A court in Ankara has begun hearing the case of the murder of Sergeant Omer Halisdemir, who was killed during the July 2016 coup attempt.

Halisdemir was deployed to the Special Forces Command in Turkey's capital Ankara on the night of the failed coup.

Putschists led by Brigadier General Semih Terzi attempted to take over the building.

Halisdemir died defending it, but not before he shot dead Terzi, one of the suspected ring leaders of the attempted putsch.

Seventeen soldiers are on trial for Halisdemir's murder.

The man who shot him could face five life sentences. The others face four life sentences if found guilty.

Dozens of people gathered outside the courtroom when the trial got underway on Monday in front of a packed gallery.

More than 240 people were killed during the failed putsch on July 15, when a group of rogue soldiers commandeered tanks, warplanes and helicopters, attacking parliament and attempting to overthrow the government.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah has more from the court in Ankara.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
