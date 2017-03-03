For International Women's Day, TRT World profiles five leading female journalists. SEE OUR SPECIAL SERIES

Whenever you heard a plane or a helicopter overhead it meant only one thing, and that was that the regime was sending an aircraft to bomb you. So you got used to looking for a place to hide, even though it didn't really make much sense because you knew from experience that obviously a bomb, if it's a barrel bomb, hits a building and it goes down if you're under it, you get crushed. So there's really no place to hide. But a natural reaction is then to immediately look for somewhere to hide, and so then, even when you come out, you continue to do that for weeks at a time. And also fireworks now, I can't stand. On New Year's Eve I always have to find somewhere that I do not have to listen to them.

What do you do when you're in the field to relax and to stay sane?

SK:I think I'm just so interested in doing as much as I can when I'm there. I tend to go into active war zones for short periods of time. So perhaps that isn't so necessary. And most of the bad things, let's say, will come afterwards. When you're there, you're focused on trying to interview. I'm trying to observe [and] I'm trying to get photos. You don't really have to relax so much. Your body is in such a state and if you are a journalist, I think that, if you've chosen this profession, it's just something that comes naturally to do as much as you can while you're there. And when you come out is the problem, at times, to relax and so forth.

What's been the biggest change you've witnessed in journalism throughout your career?

SK: Granted, I started writing in late 2010, and basically started calling myself a journalist in 2011, so it hasn't been that long; but I have noticed that the pay rate for freelancers has just gone down so much that so many freelancers are leaving the field. Others can only continue doing what they're doing because they have parents who provide them with a house; that have some other source of income, let's put it that way. It's become very much, or it is becoming very much, a profession which is open only to rich kids, which I find to be extremely problematic, especially because I come from a family that survived on food stamps when I was growing up in rural Wisconsin. So that's something that I do think definitely needs to change, especially because when I then go into the field, if you haven't had that experience of being stuck somewhere, of suffering certain things you can't really understand at a certain level, I feel, or you look at it differently. I see them [those who I interview] as people — I don't see them as victims. So I think it's extremely important that we have journalists from different income levels. And that is disappearing right now.