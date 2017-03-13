Myanmar may be trying to "expel" all ethnic Rohingya Muslims from its territory, UN special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, Yanghee Lee, told the UN Human Rights Council on Monday. Lee also called for an independent inquiry into the situation.

A full purge could be the ultimate goal of the institutional persecution and "horrific" violence being perpetrated against the Rohingya, Lee said.

Lee asked the rights council to establish the UN's highest-level probe, a Commission of Inquiry, to investigate the crackdown as well as violent episodes in 2012 and 2014.

She said Myanmar was still making Rohingyas' lives difficult by dismantling homes and conducting a household survey.

Myanmar's military launched a crackdown in the north of Rakhine state after nine policemen were killed on October 9.

UN investigators have accused the military of raping Rohingya women and slaughtering babies.

The soldiers are also accused of burning down over a thousand houses belonging to Rohingya Muslims.