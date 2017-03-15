As the Dutch go to the polls on Wednesday for parliamentary elections, the Netherland's diplomatic spat with Turkey could amplify rising nationalist sentiment and impact how people vote.

Anti-migrant and anti-Muslim candidate Geert Wilders' popularity has soared, and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's move to bar Turkish ministers from speaking at public rallies is seen an attempt to expand his voter base.

Turkey's row with several European Union states over Turkish officials campaigning on foreign soil is also likely to impact a different kind of election, one which Ankara has planned for April – a referendum asking the public if it wants to move to a system of governance where the president holds more powers and the prime minister's post is eliminated.

Why are Turkish-European relations in a tailspin?

Turkish citizens have to vote "Yes" or "No" on April 16 to key changes to the constitution. The parliament has already approved amendments that would replace the current form of government with a presidential system.

At home the issue is divisive. The governing Justice and Development (AK) Party has been looking to boost support amid criticism from the opposition.

The new constitution helps political parties form stable governments, say leaders of the governing party. On the other hand, opposition parties say the changes will bolster the president's powers.

Ahead of the referendum, the governing party also wants to woo expatriate Turks who reside in Europe; many of the roughly 3 million overseas voters are concentrated in Germany and the Netherlands.

That may be a minuscule number when compared with the 55 million registered voters within Turkey. But in a tight race, every vote counts.

In the last couple of weeks, the Turkish government attempted to mobilise support from its citizens in various European cities. While Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was able to address potential oversea voters in France, Turkey was less successful in other EU countries.

So why were Turkish ministers not allowed to hold rallies?

Turkish ministers were not allowed to address campaign rallies in Germany and the Netherlands for the "Yes" vote.

At least two states in Germany cancelled political rallies organised by Turkish officials in early-March, citing security concerns. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan likened the restrictions to "Nazism."

Chancellor Angela Merkel told Turkey to stop invoking Berlin's Nazi past in criticising cancellations of the ministers' rallies in Germany.

The government of the Netherlands then stopped Cavusoglu from flying to Rotterdam where he was scheduled to address a rally on March 11.

The night didn't end there.

Turkey's Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya was forcibly escorted from the Netherlands after she arrived by car to address the crowd instead of Cavusoglu at the consulate in Rotterdam.

The pictures of Dutch police using dogs and water cannons to disperse a crowd of Turkish nationals, who threw bottles and stones, further stoked tensions and invoked more references to Nazism by Erdogan.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte asked Turkey for an apology for comparing the Netherlands to fascists and Nazis.

Things rapidly spiralled out of control, with Turkey barring the entry of the Netherlands' ambassador and closed its airspace to Dutch diplomats. Turkey also threatened to end the refugee resettlement deal.