At least 40 people have been killed in torrential rains and floodwaters sweeping across Peru, reports said on Thursday.

Unusually heavy rain now threatens serious flooding in the capital Lima.

The floods and mudslides over the past three days follow earlier storms this year that killed scores of people and destroyed some 12,000 homes.

Everything, everything is unusable, the furniture. There's no bed, nothing inside. Everything is filled with water. There's no place for the water to go - unidentified victim.

Authorities said on Thursday that they expect the intense rains caused by the warming of surface waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean to continue another two weeks.