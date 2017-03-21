Martin McGuinness, the former Irish Republican Army commander who laid down his arms and turned peacemaker to help end Northern Ireland's 30-year conflict, died on Tuesday at age 66.

McGuinness spent a decade as deputy first minister of Northern Ireland. He stepped down in January 2017, a number of months before a planned retirement, because of an undisclosed illness.

He spent his last two weeks in a hospital trying to overcome severe side effects from his treatment.

When he resigned, the former IRA commander said he was not physically able to continue in his role ahead of recent elections.

At the time, McGuinness told supporters that it broke his heart that he had to bow out of politics.

''I don't really care how history assesses me but I'm very proud of where I've come from,'' McGuinness told Irish national broadcaster RTE.

He is survived by his wife Bernadette and four children.

IRA Commander

Born on May 23, 1950, he grew up as a young street fighter in Londonderry and later turned politician and statesman.

McGuinness saw his mission as defending the rights of the Catholic minority against the pro-British Protestants who for decades dominated Northern Ireland.

He joined the IRA in 1970 as the guerrilla group began its 30-year campaign against British rule that Catholics found increasingly intolerable.

He swiftly rose to become a senior commander.

McGuinness later admitted he was second-in-command of the IRA in Londonderry on ''Bloody Sunday,'' the day in 1972 when British troops in the city killed 14 unarmed marchers, ushering in the most intense phase of the Troubles.

In 1973, he was convicted by the Irish Republic's courts of being an IRA member after being stopped in a car packed with explosives and bullets and was briefly jailed.