Samsung Electronics unveiled its Galaxy S8 flagship smartphone as it battles to regain the market leadership it lost to Apple after the embarrassing withdrawal of the Note 7.

Boasting some of the largest wrap-around screens ever made, the long-awaited S8 is the South Korean technology firm's first new premium phone since its September recall of all Galaxy Note 7 smartphones.

The Note 7 was taken off the market after customers complained that phone batteries were catching fire. That recall cost the company nearly $5.3 billion.

Samsung halted their sales in 10 markets, and the phones were banned from aircraft in the United States, denting a revival of the firm's mobile business.

Two versions of the Galaxy S8 were launched at a media event in New York on Wednesday, with 6.2-inch (15.75 cm) and 5.8-inch curved screens. They will go on sale on April 21.

"We must be bold enough to step into the unknown and humble enough to learn from our mistakes," DJ Koh, the company's mobile chief, said at the event after acknowledging that it had been a challenging year for Samsung.

The smaller S8 will be sold for around $700 while the larger phone will sell for $840 and $850.