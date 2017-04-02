Voting in Serbia's presidential election has started on Sunday with conservative Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic hoping to tighten his grip on power despite opposition warnings about the extent of his domination over the Balkan country, balanced between the West and Russia.

​Vucic, 47, is the runaway favourite to win the presidential elections while the opposition has been unable to field a united candidate to run against him.

He is expected to win the first round with more than 50 percent of the vote and retain real power through his control of Serbia's ruling Progressive Party.

But if he fails to win a majority in the first round, a second round run-off will be held on April 16.

"Whoever gets into the office should place more focus on the young. We have had enough of these pensioners who swap parties but it is always the same people who are on the lists," said Dragoljub Zivanovic, a Belgrade resident.

Vucic wants to make Serbia a member of the EU while it requires a balance between the bloc and Russia as Serbs share their Orthodox Christian faith and Slavic heritage.

The election is unlikely to change the country's balancing act between the EU and Russia.

Pollsters said a high turnout among Serbia's 6.7 million eligible voters may yet force a run-off on April 16, Easter weekend.

TRT World's Zoran Kusovac reports from Belgrade.