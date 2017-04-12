Days after he was appointed as chief minister of India's Uttar Pradesh (UP) province in mid-March, Yogi Adityanath drew similarities between yoga postures and the ritual of "namaaz" that Muslim men publicly practise.

But he was so badly jeered in the media, that the high priest from the Gorakhnath temple whose reputation for a muscular anti-Muslim politics is widely known, seems to have since adopted a low profile. Even the happy announcement of a $5 billion loan write-off to small farmers in the province was made by a cabinet colleague, not Yogi himself.

Certainly, the people of Uttar Pradesh as well as the rest of the country are still learning to digest the fact that an extreme, right-wing member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has been elevated to the top job in India's largest province. With 200 million people, UP would be the fifth largest country in the world by population.

The fact that it is now headed by a Hindu priest accused of instigating an anti-Muslim riot in 2007 and making several inflammatory statements against Muslims since, means that the centre of Indian politics has irrevocably lurched towards the right-wing lunatic fringe.

Adityanath's ascension could not have been possible without the assent of prime minister Narendra Modi, who swept the national polls in 2014 on the promise of bringing "development" to the country. On the international stage, Modi's drive and ambition has brought him and India recognition, a son-of-the-soil determined to give India the publicity it deserves as the world's largest democracy.

But at home, the prime minister has happily acquiesced to an extreme right-wing form of Hindu nationalism called "Hindutva," thereby bringing out the insecurities of large minorities like Muslims (who comprise 14 percent of India's 1.2 billion population, the third largest in the world) and Christians (who consist of 2 percent of the population).

In the name of nationalism, Modi is pushing a benign authoritarianism in which he brooks no opposition. The problem is that there is no political opposition to speak of – the grand old Congress party, which only recently celebrated its 125th year, is flailing about without a plan or vision. The same goes for other regional parties – which means that Modi's vast accumulation of power is taking place through legitimate means, at the ballot box.

This is exactly what happened in Uttar Pradesh. Modi's BJP swept the polls, destroying the two major opposition parties by making an open and communal bid for the majoritarian Hindu vote. They also employed a strategy that stitched together the "backward" or "lower" castes, as they are referred to.