Turkish parliament speaker welcomes Saudi ambassador to Ankara
Turkish parliament speaker Ismail Kahraman and Saudi ambassador Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji met on Thursday to discuss the strengthening of relations between the two countries in political, cultural and economic realms.
Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TGNA), İsmail Kahraman on Thursday welcomed Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Ankara Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 20, 2017

The President of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TGNA), İsmail Kahraman on Thursday welcomed Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Ankara Engineer Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji in his office, Ankara.

The ambassador Al-Khuraiji has conveyed greetings of Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Al-Sheikh, the chairman of the Majlis Ash-Shura of Saudi Arabia.

Al-Khuraiji emphasised the importance of organising mutual visits between Turkey and Saudi Arabian parliaments, sharing experiences and activating the Turkey-Saudi Arabia Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group.

Mr. Kahraman said he appreciated the leadership role of Saudi Arabia, expressing hope that the two countries would increase their mutual visits and strengthen their relations.

Currently, Turkey is the chair of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

