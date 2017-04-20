The President of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TGNA), İsmail Kahraman on Thursday welcomed Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Ankara Engineer Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji in his office, Ankara.

The ambassador Al-Khuraiji has conveyed greetings of Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Al-Sheikh, the chairman of the Majlis Ash-Shura of Saudi Arabia.

Al-Khuraiji emphasised the importance of organising mutual visits between Turkey and Saudi Arabian parliaments, sharing experiences and activating the Turkey-Saudi Arabia Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group.