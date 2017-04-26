POLITICS
2 MIN READ
No Final Four? Take the bus please!!!
Panathinaikos' boss Dimitris Giannakopoulos decided to punish his players for losing to Istanbul's Fenerbahce by canceling their flight tickets and putting them on a bus for an eleven hour ride back home.
No Final Four? Take the bus please!!!
Fenerbahce will be advancing to the 2017 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 26, 2017

Panathinaikos punished their players for a poor performance in the Euroleague basketball playoffs by forcing them to return to Athens from Istanbul on a bus instead of a scheduled flight.

The Greek club lost 79-61 to Fenerbahce on Tuesday, the Turkish team sweeping to a 3-0 victory in the playoffs following two previous wins in Athens.

Panathinaikos boss Dimitris Giannakopoulos cancelled the scheduled Wednesday flight back to Athens from Istanbul and instead hired a coach for the 11-hour, 1097-kilometre (682-mile) return.

American players Chris Singleton, Mike James, Kenny Gabriel and Greek Antonis Fotsis, however, refused to board the coach and left for the airport to return at their own expense.

Recommended

It remains to be seen whether the club will penalise the quartet for their actions.

Giannakopoulos had promised his players a bonus of 250,000 euros to be divided amongst them if they had reached the Final Four of the Euroleague.

"We were not worthy of qualifying for the Final Four. In a series the best team usually wins and Fenerbahce were better. They are worthy of congratulations. We have to do our self-criticism, get serious and take the Greek championship," Giannakopoulos said.

Panathinaikos have advanced to the Final Four of the domestic championship.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla