Panathinaikos punished their players for a poor performance in the Euroleague basketball playoffs by forcing them to return to Athens from Istanbul on a bus instead of a scheduled flight.

The Greek club lost 79-61 to Fenerbahce on Tuesday, the Turkish team sweeping to a 3-0 victory in the playoffs following two previous wins in Athens.

Panathinaikos boss Dimitris Giannakopoulos cancelled the scheduled Wednesday flight back to Athens from Istanbul and instead hired a coach for the 11-hour, 1097-kilometre (682-mile) return.

American players Chris Singleton, Mike James, Kenny Gabriel and Greek Antonis Fotsis, however, refused to board the coach and left for the airport to return at their own expense.