The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) coalition has made a major advance in Tabqa, a strategically vital town controlling Syria's largest dam. It is their latest advance in their campaign to drive Daesh from its stronghold of Raqqa, the alliance and a war monitor said on Sunday.

The SDF said in a statement that it had captured six more districts of Tabqa and distributed a map showing that Daesh now controlled only the northern part of the town, next to the dam.

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a Britain-based war monitor, said that the SDF had gained almost complete control over Tabqa in its advance.

Turkey's concerns

The SDF is dominated by the YPG - the armed wing of the PYD - which is the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, which has waged a three-decade insurgency against the Turkish state. The PKK is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU.

However, the US considers YPG/PYD to be a "reliable partner" on the ground in Syria against Daesh and continues to support them in the field.

Turkey wants to participate in the US-backed Raqqa offensive provided PKK-linked groups are not involved in the fighting.