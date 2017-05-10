The medical wing of India's far-right Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has created an "ayurvedic eugenics" program to produce ‘fair skinned, lovely children' with a high IQ. Here are nine things to know about this unusual "customised baby" program:

1. The program promoting "uttam santato" or a 'perfect child' faced a social media backlash recently after a Hindu nationalist group revealed a plan to open up branches to promote the service in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

2. The backlash is fresh — but the plan isn't new. It's an ayurvedic program that was launched by some members of the RSS' "Arogya Bharati" a decade ago and was adopted at the national level in 2015.

3. The project owners say they have already ensured delivery of 450 "customised babies". Their aim? To have designed thousands of "customised" babies by 2020.

4. The program is a mix of Ayurvedic herbs, yoga, and seminars and aims to purify babies. "If that is taken care of, then the baby will have the desired mental, physical and spiritual quality," Karishma Mohandas Narwani, who leads the Garbh Vigyan Sanskar project said.