Emirates, the world's number one airline, said on Thursday that its profits had plunged by 82.5 percent in its last fiscal year, blaming fierce competition, currency devaluation and US travel restrictions.

The United Arab Emirates airline which has emerged as a major global carrier operating from its hub in Dubai, said profit stood at $340 million in its fiscal year from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017, down from $1.9 billion in the previous year.

The steep drop was the result of the US dollar's "relentless rise" against currencies in its key markets and "fare adjustments due to a highly competitive business environment", the airline said in a statement.

Destabilising events

Company chief Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum also pointed to "destabilising events which have impacted travel demand during the year".

These included Britain's vote to leave the European Union and several terror attacks in Europe, both of which led to a drop in travel demand.

"New policies impacting air travel into the US" were another issue, he said.

Emirates last month reduced its flights to the United States after tightened visa and security measures under President Donald Trump hit demand.