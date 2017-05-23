South Korea's former leader Park Geun-hye arrived at a Seoul court on Tuesday to stand trial on bribery charges over a corruption scandal that brought down her presidency.

Park faces more than 10 years in jail if found guilty of taking bribes from business leaders, one of the key accusations that led to her impeachment, making her the country's first democratically elected leader to be removed from office.

Park has denied any wrongdoing and is expected to plead not guilty at the trial.

In her first public appearance since she was arrested in March, Park arrived at court in a blue correctional services van about an hour before proceedings were due to start at 0100 GMT.

Park was handcuffed and wore a navy pantsuit, her hair held back in a haphazard bun and her face had little sign of make-up.

Many Park supporters could be seen waving the national flag and shouting her name near a gate to the court grounds. Media showed roughly 100 supporters demanding her freedom at the entrance of the correctional facility where Park has been held.

The first day of arguments on Tuesday comes two weeks after the election of President Moon Jae-in, who has promised to get tough on chaebol bosses who commit crimes.

At the court hearing, Park and Choi Soon-sil, the friend she is accused of colluding with to solicit money, are likely to be reunited for the first time since the scandal erupted in public in late October. Choi has also rejected the bribery charges.

Park was arrested on March 31, three weeks after she was removed from office by a Constitutional Court ruling and after a warrant judge decided she posed a flight risk and was likely to tamper with evidence.