Manchester United gave its grieving home city a moment to cheer by winning the Europa League on Wednesday, beating Ajax 2-0 in the final thanks to goals by Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.Pogba pointed to the sky as he was mobbed by teammates after his 18th-minute opening goal.

The game was played two days after 22 people were killed in a bomb attack at a concert in Manchester, and 12 days after the death of Pogba's father, Fassou Antoine.

Mkhitaryan scored the second goal in the 48th minute, hooking the ball in from close range from a corner.

The win earned United the bonus prize of a place in next season's Champions League and meant coach Jose Mourinho finished his first season at England's biggest club with two trophies, the first being the English League Cup in February.

The game was billed as a clash between the pragmatism of Mourinho's United against the swagger and youthful exuberance of an Ajax side featuring six players aged 21 or under and in the club's first European final in 21 years.

It came as no surprise that United's players were able to impose themselves over such inexperienced opponents, with Pogba — the world's most expensive player — standing out.