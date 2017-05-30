Farmer Simon Kahari recently sold tobacco worth more than $6,000 at an auction in Zimbabwe, a small fortune reflecting the golden leaf's resurgence in this southern African country.

Yet because of Zimbabwe's dire economic problems he ended up sleeping in an auction house toilet that night, hungry and wondering if and when he would be able to access his earnings.

"I don't have any money for food or anything," Kahari said. "I came here expecting to be paid, so now I will have to borrow."

Many of Zimbabwe's tobacco farmers share the same plight during the ongoing selling season of the crop, Zimbabwe's second biggest earner after gold. While exported tobacco rakes in hundreds of millions of dollars, small-time farmers feel left out of the lucrative cycle.

A cash shortage that underlines the country's deepening economic woes has left farmers who travel long distances to auctions unpaid, stranded and desperate.

No cash because of currency shortage

Farmers like Kahari are not paid in cash because of the currency shortage. But they need the money because much of Zimbabwe, especially rural areas where there is little infrastructure, is a cash-based society.

Instead, their earnings are deposited into accounts that they must open at bank branches at the auction houses. Then the farmers must stick around for weeks, hoping for the daily withdrawal limit of $100 but often getting no more than $50.

Meanwhile, tobacco sales have jumped 30 percent from last year, earning $300 million so far, according to the country's Tobacco Industry Marketing Board.

President Robert Mugabe and many in his government point to rebounding tobacco production as justification for often violent land seizures from white farmers years ago. Many tobacco farmers were resettled on farms forcibly taken from whites, 20 years after Zimbabwe became independent from white minority rule in 1980.

In 2008, sales of the precious leaf bottomed out at 48 million kilogrammes – a mere 20 percent of the 2000 crop. It has since made a recovery, but the country's continuing economic woes continue to be felt in the tobacco industry.

Mugabe's deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa, said this month that tobacco sales mean "the cake is now spread to ordinary families in the countryside," but many distressed people at a tobacco sales floor wore torn clothes.

Protests over non-payment