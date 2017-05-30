WORLD
3 MIN READ
Merkel resists coalition partner's request to withdraw from Incirlik
Social Democrats want Germany to pull its forces from the Incirlik airbase, but the German chancellor wants to await the outcome of talks with Turkey over its decision to deny German parliamentarians access to the base.
Merkel resists coalition partner's request to withdraw from Incirlik
German Chancellor Angela Merkel underlined that German lawmakers should have access to their soldiers stationed abroad, as it was the parliament's task to control the armed forces but warned against any rushed decisions. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 30, 2017

German Chancellor Angela Merkel turned down on Tuesday a request by her coalition partner Social Democrats to withdraw German soldiers from Turkey's Incirlik Air Base amid political tensions between the two countries.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, Merkel said her Christian Democratic bloc (CDU/CSU) wanted to see the outcome of talks between German and Turkish foreign ministers before taking a decision on Incirlik.

"At the NATO summit, we agreed to continue talks with Turkey," she said, referring to a meeting she had with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the summit in Brussels last week.

Waiting for the talks

"This is why the CDU/CSU parliamentary group is of the opinion that we ought to wait for the outcome of talks between the foreign ministers," she said.

Turkey has been reluctant to give permission to German lawmakers to visit their soldiers stationed in Incirlik, due to controversial statements, mostly made by lawmakers from the socialist Die Linke (The Left) party which publicly announced their support to the PKK. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, Germany and other NATO countries.

Recommended

Merkel underlined that German lawmakers should have access to their soldiers stationed abroad as it was the parliament's responsibility to control the armed forces, according to the constitution. But she warned against any rushed decisions.

"Of course, we need to take a decision in the upcoming weeks on how things will evolve. But now we ought to talk once again with the Turkish side," she said.

Ahead of parliamentary elections in September, Merkel's coalition partner Social Democratic Party (SPD) took a surprise decision and demanded the withdrawal of German troops from Incirlik, in protest against Turkey's stance.

"We are calling for troop withdrawal from Incirlik," Thomas Oppermann, a senior SPD lawmaker told the Passauer Neue Presse daily.

"Now the defence minister should promptly provide clarification for the prospective stationing site," he said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54