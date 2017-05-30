The United States has started distributing arms to the YPG in northern Syria, Pentagon spokesman Major Adrian Rankine-Galloway said in a statement on Tuesday.

Washington announced earlier this month that it would start directly arming "Kurdish elements" within the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) based on authority given by President Donald Trump.

The first official shipment to the YPG included small arms and vehicles from the US military, the Pentagon spokesman said.

There was no immediate reaction from Turkey, which previously warned the US that its decision to arm the YPG could end up hurting Washington.

Turkey considers the YPG to be the Syrian branch of the PKK, which has waged an insurgency in its borders since 1984 that has claimed some 40,000 lives.

Although both Turkey and the US deem the PKK to be a terrorist organisation, the US views the YPG in Syria to be a key ally in the battle against Daesh.