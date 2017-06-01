1. It's not just adults who are losing their lives to the conflict: Since September 29, 2000, 134 Israeli children have been killed by Palestinians and 2,154 Palestinian children have been killed by Israelis.

2. Israel has a military court for Palestinian children: Israel established the world's first and only juvenile military court in operation in the world in September 2009. By the end of August 2016, 319 Palestinian minors were held in Israeli prisons as security detainees and prisoners, including 10 administrative detainees, according to rights organisation B'Tselem.

3. Children can be sentenced up to 10 years of jail time:

For children aged 12-13, a maximum six-month sentence was established, for those aged 14-15 the sentence reaches up to one year.

But the law says that if the offence involves throwing stones at persons or property with the intent to harm, it carries a maximum penalty of as much as 10 years of jail time. This law does not apply to Israeli children.

4. Hundreds of Palestinian children are facing cruel punishment in detention: According to Defense for Children International, 429 West Bank children were detained between 2012 and 2015, and endured some form of physical violence following arrest.