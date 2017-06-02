The general leading an offensive against Daesh-linked militants holed up in a southern Philippine town has been relieved of his command, an army spokesman said on Friday.

He further said removal of Brigadier-General Nixon Fortes as commander of the army brigade in Marawi City and his replacement by his deputy, Colonel Generoso Ponio, was not related to the battle that has raged in the city.

Fortes was appointed commander of the army's 103rd Brigade in January and oversaw a series of operations on the island of Mindanao to disrupt the Maute, a group that has sworn allegiance to Daesh.

A military source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Fortes was dismissed because all his forces were not in the city when the rebels began their rampage, even though military intelligence had indicated that militants, including foreign fighters, were amassing there.

The source said that some of Fortes' forces were busy fighting a small band of communist insurgents in a nearby town when some 400 militants overran Marawi City on May 23, after a botched military raid to capture their leader, Isnilon Hapilon.

Thirty-nine members of the security forces have been killed in the Marawi City battles, as well as 19 civilians and 120 rebel fighters.