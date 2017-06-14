Qatar's Ministry of Defence on Wednesday announced that the country has signed a $12 billion deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States.

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis and representatives from Qatar were set to meet on Wednesday to seal the agreement, a source familiar with the deal told Reuters. Bloomberg News reported the deal was for 36 jets.

In November, the US approved a possible sale of up to 72 F-15QA aircraft to Qatar for $21.1 billion. Boeing Co is the prime contractor on the fighter jet sale to the Middle East nation.

Boeing declined to comment.

Major US Ally

Meanwhile, two US Navy vessels arrived in Doha to take part in a joint military exercise with the Qatari Emiri Navy on Wednesday, Qatar news agency QNA reported.

Qatar, a major US ally, has been in the spotlight since four major Arab powers, including Saudi Arabia and Egypt, severed their ties with the country and accused it of supporting terrorism and working secretly with Iran, the arch-foe of the Saudis.