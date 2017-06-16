American Rickie Fowler tamed Erin Hills to claim the first-round lead at the US Open on Thursday, making the so-called toughest test in golf look easy with a record-equalling display while the big guns failed to fire.

With only a gentle breeze and rains having taken the bite out of the monstrous 7,173-metre (7,845-yard) course, players tore apart the links-style layout, attacking the pins with bravado on a day when 17 competitors broke 70.

Fowler returned a seven-under 65 for a one-shot lead over compatriot Xander Schauffele and Englishman Paul Casey.

Starting from the 10th tee, Fowler showed why he was among the pre-tournament favourites, returning a polished bogey-free effort that matched the lowest first round score in relation to par at a US Open.

Not even the sight of a burning blimp crashing to the ground in an open field 800 metres (0.5 mile) from the course could shake the world number nine, who failed to make the cut at his previous two US Opens but finished runner-up in 2014.

"You don't get many rounds at the US Open that are stress-free," said Fowler, who got his round off to a flying start with birdies on three of his opening five holes.

"It is always cool to be part of some sort of history in golf but I'd rather be remembered for something that's done on Sunday."

Newly branded as the "ultimate test in golf", the US Open has long been famed for its toughness and Erin Hills, the longest ever layout for a US Open, was expected to add to that hard-man reputation.

But under sunny skies Erin Hills looked more friend than foe with 44 golfers breaking par setting a record for the opening round of a US Open.

Big names missing from the leader board, or just missing?

But not everyone left with a smile as the world's top six ranked players all failed to get into red numbers.

World number one Dustin Johnson opened defence of his US Open crown with a shaky three-over 75 while number two Rory McIlroy, sidelined for much of the year with rib and back injuries, opened with an eagle but could not shake the rust, fading to six-over 78 after being punished by the brutal fescue rough on several occasions.