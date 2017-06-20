In Turkey, with a predominantly-Muslim population, eating and drinking in public are not forbidden during the Islamic month of fasting, Ramadan.

Unlike some countries where this is a punishable offence or can trigger violence, Istanbul's restaurants and bars keep their doors open. People who do not fast do not generally feel the need to hide it in the city by the Bosphorus.

The city's spirit of tolerance means Ramadan can be a festive affair for everyone.

Istanbul's various municipalities even host communal iftars or evening meals for people to come and break their fast, often free of charge. And these are open to the public at large.