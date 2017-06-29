Indian police have arrested four men on Thursday, over the murder of a 15-year-old boy on a train, the latest in a slew of hate crimes against Muslims in the largely Hindu nation.

The group of men allegedly attacked Junaid Khan and his three brothers last week in an apparent row over seats as they travelled home by train from New Delhi, killing him and injuring one of his brothers.

One brother said the attackers accused them of carrying beef, a meat popular among many Indian Muslims but shunned by most of the country's Hindus, who revere cows as sacred.

Deputy Superintendent Mohinder Singh said police had arrested four men and have identified the chief suspect in the killing, who is yet to be arrested.

Media reports said two of the men arrested were local government employees.

"We have also taken many eye-witness accounts from the daily travellers on this route and are focusing on arresting the knife attacker," said Singh by telephone from Faridabad in northern Haryana state, where the killing took place.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned this incident.

"Four people arrested and the prime minister of the country speaks out against lynching. This is a very good beginning for a country which has seen the worst kind of savagery. I would like to believe that the citizens of the country standing united have yielded a positive result. More power to the conscience of our society," Rana Ayyub, journalist and writer, told TRT World.