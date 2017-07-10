Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi formally declared victory over Daesh on Monday in a speech on state television, marking the biggest defeat for the group since it declared a so-called caliphate three years ago.

"I announce from here the end and the failure and the collapse of the terrorist state of falsehood and terrorism which the terrorist Daesh announced from Mosul," he said.

TRT World spoke to journalist Ash Gallagher in Erbil.

Abadi, wearing a black military uniform and flanked by commanders from the security forces, thanked troops and the coalition. But he warned that more challenges lay ahead.

"We have another mission ahead of us, to create stability, to build and clear Daesh cells and that requires an intelligence and security effort, and the unity which enabled us to fight Daesh," he said before raising an Iraqi flag.

About 900,000 residents have been displaced by the fighting, and thousands of civilians are believed to have been killed.

The whereabouts of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who announced the founding of the caliphate from Mosul three years ago, is not clear.

The coalition said in a statement Iraqi forces were in "firm control" of Mosul, but some areas still needed to be cleared of explosive devices and possible Daesh fighters in hiding.

Around the time of Abadi's announcement, Daesh released a statement claiming to have mounted an attack on Iraqi forces in Mosul.

However, this report could not immediately be verified.

The United States hailed the retaking of Mosul, calling it a "critical milestone" in the fight against Daesh.

"On behalf of President Trump and the American people, I congratulate Prime Minister Abadi and the Iraqi people on their liberation of Mosul," US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said.

The defeat of the group in Mosul had been expected for some time, and there were several reports last week of Iraqi troops celebrating Daesh's defeat.

TRT World'sChelsea Carter looks back over the three years that Daesh was in Mosul.