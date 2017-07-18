Millions of people in Istanbul struggled and waded to work on Tuesday morning after early-morning thunderstorms tore through the city, dumping torrents of rain and swamping transport networks.

Many underpasses, intersections and some metro lines and bus networks were put out of action, leaving thousands of pedestrians stranded, according to Anadolu Agency.

Drenched commuters could be seen wringing out wet clothes or going barefoot after abandoning sodden footwear.

A metro line running from Ataturk International Airport on the city's European side was flooded, and similar scenes were recorded at the Eurasia road tunnel, opened in December 2016.

The city's tram service between the Bagcilar suburb to Kabatas on the banks of the Bosphorus was also suspended.