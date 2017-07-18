The 23rd Summer Deaflympics began on Tuesday in Samsun city in Turkey's north.

The event has the highest-ever number of participants: 3,000 athletes from 97 countries are competing.

They will compete in 21 categories, including athletics, badminton, basketball, beach volleyball, bowling, cycling, football, golf, handball, judo, karate, mountain bike, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

The Deaflympics will be held at 37 facilities in eight different districts of Samsun.

As many as 294 athletes from Turkey are participating in the event.

Other statistics