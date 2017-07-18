POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Turkey holds 23rd Summer Deaflympics
The event is hosting 3,000 athletes from 97 countries which is its highest-ever participation rate since the event began in 1924.
Turkey holds 23rd Summer Deaflympics
Emma Brown of Great Britain (C) in action against Karolina Dampic of Poland (L) during the 23rd Summer Deaflympics 2017 football match, at Carsamba District Stadium in Samsun, Turkey on July 18, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 18, 2017

The 23rd Summer Deaflympics began on Tuesday in Samsun city in Turkey's north.

The event has the highest-ever number of participants: 3,000 athletes from 97 countries are competing.

They will compete in 21 categories, including athletics, badminton, basketball, beach volleyball, bowling, cycling, football, golf, handball, judo, karate, mountain bike, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

The Deaflympics will be held at 37 facilities in eight different districts of Samsun.

As many as 294 athletes from Turkey are participating in the event.

Other statistics

Recommended

Around 1,500 volunteers, which include 250 deaf staff members and 500 sign language translators, are working at the event which ends on July 30.

The first Deaflympics was organised by the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD) in Paris in 1924.

The US has won the most medals – 987 – in the history of the Deaflympics.

Turkey participated in the Deaflympics for the first time in 1989. It has since won 84 medals.

In last year's event in Bulgaria, Tukrish athletes won 33 medals.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin